Fans lose it as Barry Keoghan steps out with drastic Beatles transformation

Barry Keoghan looks like he has taken the first steps towards playing Ringo Starr in the Beatles biopic, which is still a ways away, as he stepped out for a new red carpet event.

The Saltburn star debuted his shocking hair transformation at the premiere of his upcoming film, Crime 101, at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. The film will be released in the UK on February 13.

Keoghan’s Beatle-esque hairstyle, popularised by the iconic boy band in the 1960s, was evidently shaggier than the drummer whom the Irish actor is supposed to play.

Left: Ringo Starr; Right: Barry Keoghan

Fans naturally had a lot to say about the look, as social media was quickly flooded with varying reactions.

Some felt that the look was more reminiscent of the 2010s trend set by the likes of Justin Bieber, rather than The Beatles.

While some joked that the actor’s look reminded them of Argentina’s current president, Javier Milei.

Furthermore, to no one’s surprise perhaps, the jokes about his former relationship with Sabrina Carpenter were also rampant.

Despite the noise, it is not entirely known if filming for the Beatles biopics is currently underway or not.

Notably, while Barry Keoghan is on par to play Ringo Starr, he will also be joined by some of the top young British actors working today in four separate films about the famous musical quartet.

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn as Geroge Harrison round out the cast for the Beatles biopics, directed by Sam Mendes and set to be released in 2028.