Noah Kahan shares emotional story behind 'Great Divide' as release nears

Noah Kahan reveals details about 'The Great Divide' including release date and first single

Noah Kahan has finally made the announcement fans have waited “at least three years for” as he shared the inspiration behind his upcoming album, The Great Divide, along with the release date.

The 29-year-old folk pop singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 28, and penned down the story that he tells in his fourth album, which will be released on April 24.

“From a long silence forms a divide, a great expanse demanding attention. I stare across it. I see old friends, my father, my mother, my siblings, my younger self, the great state of Vermont,” began the Northern Attitude hitmaker.

Kahan went on to share that he spent time creating the album in Nashville, as well as in his hometown Vermont, and the New York City until it took the final shape.

Kahan continued, “The songs are the words I would say if I could. They are the fears I dance with in the moments before I drift off to sleep. The music here is my best attempt to delve deeper into the people, places, and feelings that have made me who I am. I am grateful for all of it, for all of you, for listening to them, if you choose to do so,” speaking of the album which follows his 2022 album, Stick Season.

The Strawberry Wine singer also excited fans with the news that the first single of the album will be released on Friday, January 30.

The upcoming single will be the title track that the Grammy winner has been teasing since 2024, performing snippets of the song in his live shows.

Fans flocked to the comments sharing their excitement to be "devastated" by the album, due to Kahan's knack for emotional lyricism.