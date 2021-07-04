 
Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Royal biographer Angela Levin said there is no chance Prince Harry's relationship with his family will improve whilst he is still with Meghan Markle.

Speaking on talkRadio, she said that the relations between Harry and his family can't improve because Meghan  is "very controlling" and his main aim is "keeping her happy."

Angela's comments came as Prince Harry reunited with his brother Prince William for unveiling of their mother's statue in Kensington Palace.

Harry's relations with William remain tense due to Duke of Sussex's interviews and allegations against the royal family.

