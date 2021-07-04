 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

It is not always fancy dinners and lavish outings for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as the two were recently spotted together in a lowkey setting.

After their day out with their kids at Universal Studios Hollywood, the couple hopped on a jet to the Hamptons to give themselves some space from their children, according to Page Six. 

From their impromptu getaway they could be seen going on a simple stroll on Long Island.

Photos of the couple show them having a good time as they wrapped their arms around each other.

The duo seemed to be matching as they wore different shades cream and brown. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’

Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’
Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday

Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday
Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Prince Harry, William's uncle shares picture with sister's statue in Kensington Palace

Prince Harry, William's uncle shares picture with sister's statue in Kensington Palace

Nadia Jamil offloaded from flight, left to suffer at London's Heathrow Airport

Nadia Jamil offloaded from flight, left to suffer at London's Heathrow Airport
Tom Holland, Zendaya confirm their relationship after spotted packing PDA

Tom Holland, Zendaya confirm their relationship after spotted packing PDA
Megan Fox shares why she was never offered comedy roles

Megan Fox shares why she was never offered comedy roles
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend jet off to Italy amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend jet off to Italy amid cyberbullying scandal
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit the Universal Studios with kids

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit the Universal Studios with kids
Prince Harry still ‘on the outside’ as its ‘impossible’ for royals to ‘trust him’

Prince Harry still ‘on the outside’ as its ‘impossible’ for royals to ‘trust him’
Prince Charles recalls how Barbara Streisand dazzled him during their first meeting

Prince Charles recalls how Barbara Streisand dazzled him during their first meeting
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate second anniversary

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate second anniversary

Latest

view all