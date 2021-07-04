Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

It is not always fancy dinners and lavish outings for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as the two were recently spotted together in a lowkey setting.

After their day out with their kids at Universal Studios Hollywood, the couple hopped on a jet to the Hamptons to give themselves some space from their children, according to Page Six.

From their impromptu getaway they could be seen going on a simple stroll on Long Island.

Photos of the couple show them having a good time as they wrapped their arms around each other.

The duo seemed to be matching as they wore different shades cream and brown.