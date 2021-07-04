Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has ‘mixed feelings’ on conservatorship

Britney Spears has been having increasingly mixed feelings regarding her daughter’s conservatorship and is in ‘a lot of pain’ with worry.

The claim has been brought forward in a report by the New Yorker, put forward by reporters Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.

During the duo’s research into Britney’s conservatorship they spoke with the singer’s mom Lynne Spears and revealed that she has incredibly “mixed feelings” regarding the conservatorship.

While Lynne initially “spoke in a whisper” and “declined to answer detailed questions about the case” she later went on to admit, “I got mixed feelings about everything.”

“I don't know what to think ... It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry. I'm good. I'm good at deflecting.”

Even a family source stepped forward to shed light on the news and revealed, “Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship. She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can.”