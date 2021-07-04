 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry dubbed ‘Prince of Piffle’: ‘He bamboozled us!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Prince Harry recently got blasted for acting like the ‘Prince of Piffle’ and choosing “airy sentence soufflés that mask the essential nothingness of what he is saying.”

The claim has been brought forward by renowned royal commentator Jan Moir. 

During her interview with the Daily Mail she claimed, “Once upon a time there was a prince who lived for drinking beer and watching rugby and sometimes running around in the scuddy, occasionally while playing nude billiards with comely young maidens.”

“He was popular, he was kind, he joined the Army to serve his country in Afghanistan and everyone adored him. The Harry we used to know and love was a straightforward, straight-talking, two scant A-levels sort of bloke.”

However, everything reportedly changed the moment he met Meghan, “Things such as climate change, mental health, social media, mindfulness, raindrops, and myriad other subjects he could lecture us on at length, with passion, ad infinitum.”

But in the end he became “his own brand of wokespeak. A kind of jargon-led, plum dumb waffle, sugared with an endearing raspberry ripple of his customary mild confusion.”

“The result is an Eton mess of words that entrance his fans but utterly bamboozle the rest of us. In the modern manner, he is now an expert at constructing elaborate, airy sentence soufflés that mask the essential nothingness of what he is saying."

