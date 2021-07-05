 
Monday Jul 05 2021
Kim Kardashian spotted enjoying exotic cuisine in Rome's famous restaurant

Kim Kardashian delighted fans as she shared photos while from Italy, enjoying dining on pasta at the Trevi restaurant in Rome.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star shared several snaps from her chic outing in Italy on Sunday as her excursion continues.

The 40-year-old 'KUWTK' beauty also shared snaps outside the Trevi fountain in the Italian capitol while rocking a stylish look.

'Tortoise Shell at the Trevi', she captioned her snap while dining at the restaurant.

The reality TV star was looking smashing in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana tortoise shell patterned mini-dress which showed off her true beauty.

Kim Kardashian had her hair pulled back in a bun while rocking some strappy heels for her night on the town. She also showcased her nails that matched her mini-dress from her Kim K Beauty line.

