Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Monday Jul 05 2021
Monday Jul 05, 2021

Prince William, Harry seemed to have taken initiative towards healing their rift, according to royal experts 

Prince William and Harry reunited to unveil the statue of Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. 

The royal princes, seemed to have taken initiative towards healing their rift, according to a number of royal experts. 

Royal commentator and author Katie Nicholl shared, "I think the simple fact is that Diana would be devastated that the brothers have fallen out. She would have hated it. She said to the boys ‘whatever you do, stick together,' and they haven't. They’ve come unstuck."

She explained, "But today, I think this statue represents a glue that will begin to heal. It's going to take more than just this to heal the rift but there has to be a starting point in the getting back together process.”

Historian Robert Lacey added, "What could be a better starting point than this? They are both there to pay tribute to and reflect on their mother and what she stood for."

The author of Battle of Brothers further said, "[Harry’s] pleased to be back in England, on his own home territory with his family. I think we can read positive vibrations into what we've just seen. Obviously, it's not going to be a total reconciliation, but I think it's its first baby steps towards some sort of new arrangement in the future."

