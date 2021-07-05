Bill Cosby tells Howard University to support Phylicia Rashad's 'freedom of speech'

Infamous Hollywood actor and comedian Bill Cosby is voicing support for his on-screen wife Phylicia Rashad who received backlash for celebrating after his sexual assault conviction was reversed.

Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt released his statement in which the actor told Howard Univeristy—where Rashad was recently named the Dean of the College of Fine Arts—to support her “freedom of speech” amidst calls of her getting stripped of the post.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” said Cosby, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction, prompting outrage from sexual assault victims and their advocates.

The 83-year-old actor and comedian was released from a state prison in Pennsylvania just before 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), a corrections department spokesperson said.