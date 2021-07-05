 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to drop her charges after Bill Cosby's release

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Maxwells lawyers said her case was similar to Cosbys because she had been immunized in 2007
Maxwell's lawyers said her case was similar to Cosby's because she had been immunized in 2007 

NEW YORK: Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell said the overturning of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction justifies throwing out sex trafficking and other charges stemming from her relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Cosby, 83, was released from prison on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court said a prosecutor's 2005 agreement not to charge him with drugging and assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand meant the actor and comedian should not have been charged a decade later.

In a Friday letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, Maxwell's lawyers said the British socialite's case was similar to Cosby's because she had been immunized under Epstein's 2007 nonprosecution agreement.

They said this supported dismissing four charges from Maxwell's eight-count indictment, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 and 2004 and could subject her to 80 years in prison. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty.

"As in Cosby, the government is trying to renege on its agreement and prosecute Ms. Maxwell over 25 years later for the exact same offenses for which she was granted immunity," Maxwell's lawyers said. "This is not consistent with principles of fundamental fairness."

The office of US Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan declined to comment.

Epstein struck his agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida in exchange for pleading guilty to state prostitution charges.

Nathan ruled in April that the agreement did not bind prosecutors in Manhattan. She also rejected Maxwell's claim that it covered accused co-conspirators like herself.

On Wednesday, one of Maxwell's lawyers, David Markus, argued in an opinion piece in New York's Daily News that Cosby's release justified ending Maxwell's prosecution. - Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'

Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'
Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS

Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS
Bill Cosby tells Howard University to support Phylicia Rashad's 'freedom of speech'

Bill Cosby tells Howard University to support Phylicia Rashad's 'freedom of speech'
Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home

Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home
Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert

Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert
Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony
'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million

'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million
Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK

Latest

view all