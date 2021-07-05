 
Monday Jul 05 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle in store for ‘frosty reception’ by the Firm

Monday Jul 05, 2021

An expert has stepped forward with a dire warning for Meghan Markle, in regards to her upcoming visit to the UK.

The claim has been brought forward by leading royal expert Daniela Elser.

In her interview with News.AU she claimed, “Given this frosty climate if Kate and Meghan were required to reunite publicly alongside their balding menfolk for the Diana event in September, polite iciness, with a slew of aides diplomatically wedged between them at all times, would be the best anyone could hope for.”

“And privately? It is impossible to imagine either woman particularly wanting to speak to the other right now. If some sort of Cambridge and Sussex reunion did take place, odds are both sides would be whispering favourable interpretations of the meeting into the ears of sympathetic journalists before their teacups had hit the saucers.”

