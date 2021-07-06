 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana ‘unaware of the horrors’ of the Firm: source

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Princess Diana ‘unaware of the horrors’ of the Firm: source

Princess Diana was never made ‘fully aware’ of the royal ‘machine’ she was joining when she initially married into the royal family.

The claim was made by Dr Colthurst in a piece for the The Telegraph.

There she was quoted saying”I felt, when she joined the Royal family, she may not have been fully aware of the machine she was in.”

“The Firm, for its part, was unaccustomed to having a superstar in its midst, and I don't think they knew how to cope with the enormous amount of publicity she generated.”

“She didn’t have a big support team at the Palace herself: she was just trying to do her best,' he claimed. 'When she did what she thought was right, it was well received by the public but not always by the Firm.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ at Kate Middleton, Prince William over Meghan drama

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ at Kate Middleton, Prince William over Meghan drama
Meghan Markle ‘upset people early on’ in the royal family

Meghan Markle ‘upset people early on’ in the royal family
BTS' Butter competes with Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish in UEFA Euro league poll

BTS' Butter competes with Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish in UEFA Euro league poll
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on climate crisis

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on climate crisis
Native Americans worry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Holy Water on garden

Native Americans worry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Holy Water on garden
Prince William, Harry hailed for joint Diana statement: ‘They avoided a flood!’

Prince William, Harry hailed for joint Diana statement: ‘They avoided a flood!’
Meghan Markle in store for ‘frosty reception’ by the Firm

Meghan Markle in store for ‘frosty reception’ by the Firm
Meghan Markle ‘should have run to a psychiatrist’ not Oprah: report

Meghan Markle ‘should have run to a psychiatrist’ not Oprah: report
BTS teams up with international fashion house for Seoul show

BTS teams up with international fashion house for Seoul show
Dua Lipa takes a lie detector test: ‘My heart’s racing!’

Dua Lipa takes a lie detector test: ‘My heart’s racing!’
Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’
Couple's wedding turns into 'nightmare' after Gordon Ramsey 'gatecrashing'

Couple's wedding turns into 'nightmare' after Gordon Ramsey 'gatecrashing'

Latest

view all