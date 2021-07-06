 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Matthew McConaughey stresses on ‘evolving’ as he issues Fourth of July message

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has emphasized on the crucial need for evolving in his Fourth of July message posted on Sunday.  

The Interstellar star, 51, said America is “going through puberty.” The actor posted a short video on his social media accounts, and captioned it: “happy 245th birthday America – lets rock.”

McConaughey says: "We're basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' timelines, and we're going to go through growing pains.”

“We are going through growing pains,” he added.

"We gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve. Why? Because it's who we are. Why? Because the alternative sucks,” said the actor.

"As we celebrate the red, white and blue this weekend, let's be sure and just reflect just a minute, take a little bit of inventory on where we've come from, where we are, and how and where we want to go from here on the way to being the best we can be," he continued.

"Let's rock, America. Happy Birthday. Just keep livin'. I'll see you there,” he said before signing off. 

