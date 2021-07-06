 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is out now

Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat has been released and it has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar announced the release of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, a sequel to his hit music video, Filhall.

Sharing the link of the song, the Sooryavanshi actor tweeted, “Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but #Filhaal2Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours” followed by heart emoticon.

Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song is sung by B Praak. It features Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk.

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s single, Filhall, was released in November 2019.

