 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefanis post-wedding abode
A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode

Newlywed couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all set to move into their new home.

 The Voice coaches' new adobe is built near Tishomingo, Oklahoma. 

Shelton and Stefani's white mansion comprises of a large front porch a balcony and an upper-floor deck. The house also has dormer windows and chimneys peek out from the roof.

In the backyard, fans can also spot a terraced garden and three patios from the photos. 

A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefanis post-wedding abode

The lovebirds officially tied the knot on July 3, about 1 mile from this house.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

Why Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrice's original name

Why Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrice's original name

Raffaella Carra, Italian singer and TV presenter, passes away aged 78

Raffaella Carra, Italian singer and TV presenter, passes away aged 78
'Chace Crawford's Nate was supposed to be Gossip Girl, not Penn Badgley's Dan'

'Chace Crawford's Nate was supposed to be Gossip Girl, not Penn Badgley's Dan'
Britney Spears waiting for Sam Asghari to propose: report

Britney Spears waiting for Sam Asghari to propose: report
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can only save marriage by making compromises’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can only save marriage by making compromises’

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever
In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn
Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during Vegas show to voice support for Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during Vegas show to voice support for Britney Spears
Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily

Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily

Latest

view all