 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Jamaica plans to demand slavery reparations from Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Jamaica plans to demand slavery reparations from Queen Elizabeth

Jamaican Culture Minister Olivia Grange said a petition demanding slavery reparation from Queen Elizabeth would be presented to the British monarch.

Jamaica is within the British Commonwealth and the British monarch is titled Queen of Jamaica.

According to Express.co.uk, Granje said she wants to petition the Queen for compensation for all the citizens of her country.

 "We are especially pleased to announce that we have made further steps in our strides towards seeking reparatory justice for the victims and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade, the politician was quoted as saying.

She said Jamaica's National Council of Reparation has supported the petition and agreed "The Attorney General's chambers would need to weigh up the merits of the petition in the eventuality of the government of Jamaica's involvement in the petition."

More From Entertainment:

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday
Ed Sheeran gets interrupted mid-interview with call from UK Home Office

Ed Sheeran gets interrupted mid-interview with call from UK Home Office
Assassin-turned-Avenger 'Black Widow' finally takes movie spotlight

Assassin-turned-Avenger 'Black Widow' finally takes movie spotlight
Taylor Swift, Adele collaborate on new song? Find out

Taylor Swift, Adele collaborate on new song? Find out

Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons
Prince Harry, William's level of coordination at Diana reunion lauded by expert

Prince Harry, William's level of coordination at Diana reunion lauded by expert
Kevin Hart gives driving lessons to daughter Heaven: See Photo

Kevin Hart gives driving lessons to daughter Heaven: See Photo
Cardi B's daughter Kulture ecstatic to become big sister

Cardi B's daughter Kulture ecstatic to become big sister
A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode

A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode
Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

Why Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrice's original name

Why Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrice's original name

Latest

view all