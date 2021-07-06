Jamaica plans to demand slavery reparations from Queen Elizabeth

Jamaican Culture Minister Olivia Grange said a petition demanding slavery reparation from Queen Elizabeth would be presented to the British monarch.

Jamaica is within the British Commonwealth and the British monarch is titled Queen of Jamaica.

According to Express.co.uk, Granje said she wants to petition the Queen for compensation for all the citizens of her country.

"We are especially pleased to announce that we have made further steps in our strides towards seeking reparatory justice for the victims and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade, the politician was quoted as saying.

She said Jamaica's National Council of Reparation has supported the petition and agreed "The Attorney General's chambers would need to weigh up the merits of the petition in the eventuality of the government of Jamaica's involvement in the petition."

