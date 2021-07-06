 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Director Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still 'hunted down like animals'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Director Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still hunted down like animals

Director Spike Lee on Tuesday denounced the state of race relations in the United States three decades after he first shook audiences in Cannes with films on bigotry and violence, drawing parallels with the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Lee, the first Black person to head up the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, said little had progressed since 'Do The Right Thing' premiered on the French Riviera in 1989 - a Brooklyn-based tale of spiralling racial tensions and police brutality with a startling resonance now.

"When you see brother Eric Garner, when you see king George Floyd, murdered, lynched... you would think, you would hope that thirty-some  years later Black people would stop being hunted down like animals," Lee told a news conference in Cannes, where the world's biggest cinema showcase is due to kick off.

A judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years in prison in June for Floyd's murder during an arrest in May 2020.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes caused outrage around the world, and the verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

Eric Garner was killed in a deadly chokehold by a white police officer during a 2014 arrest. His dying words, "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lee's darkly funny 'Do The Right Thing' - in which tempers fray and led to a deadly outcome over the course of boiling hot day in Brooklyn - outraged some critics when it was first released, with some claiming it would encourage riots.--Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi, press to blur her daughter's face out of images

Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi, press to blur her daughter's face out of images

Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23
Katrina Kaif says Ranveer Singh makes everyone around him feel special

Katrina Kaif says Ranveer Singh makes everyone around him feel special

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday
Cop plays Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' in attempt to silence BLM protester

Cop plays Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' in attempt to silence BLM protester

Jamaica plans to demand slavery reparations from Queen Elizabeth

Jamaica plans to demand slavery reparations from Queen Elizabeth
Ed Sheeran gets interrupted mid-interview with call from UK Home Office

Ed Sheeran gets interrupted mid-interview with call from UK Home Office
Assassin-turned-Avenger 'Black Widow' finally takes movie spotlight

Assassin-turned-Avenger 'Black Widow' finally takes movie spotlight
Taylor Swift, Adele collaborate on new song? Find out

Taylor Swift, Adele collaborate on new song? Find out

Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons
Prince Harry, William's level of coordination at Diana reunion lauded by expert

Prince Harry, William's level of coordination at Diana reunion lauded by expert

Latest

view all