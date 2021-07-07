Pak vs Eng: England bubble breach raises serious doubts over ECB's management

England cricket team celebrates after a dismissal. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan Test cricket suspects "big breach" of bio-secure bubble in England.

Breach a test case for England, says the cricketer.

Why is ICC silent over the breach, wonders the Pakistani cricketer.

Millions of fans worldwide were left wondering how was the bio-secure bubble in England breached which resulted in seven members of the England squad testing positive for coronavirus?

A former Test cricket, residing in Islamabad, said it seems to be "some serious breach" of the bubble that resulted in so many members of the squad testing positive for the virus.

He added that it was a test case for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), adding that it must conduct an inquiry to find out what went wrong.



“Our team members are following all protocols, making sure that they and everyone else around them stay safe," said the cricketer. "Why did the English players breach the protocol,resulting in the positive results? Even the match referee, during the Sri Lanka and England series, tested positive. Is it a continuation of that positive result or a new breach?" he wondered.

He wondered why the ICC is silent over the "biggest breach" of the bio-secure bubble since cricket resumed following the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The Test cricketer, who has a vast experience of conditions in England, said the ECB must reach the core of problem.

“It is something very serious and the ECB must investigate it in the best interest of cricket’s future. Who has breached the bubble and what went wrong?" he asked.

Massive setback for England as 7 team members test positive for COVID-19

The England team were forced to select a new playing XI Tuesday when it emerged that seven members of the squad had tested positive for the infection.

Three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus. The team will now be led by Ben Stokes, as most of the players will undergo isolation.



England play Pakistan in the first ODI in Cardiff on Thursday, July 8.

England skipper Eoin Morgan had earlier said it would be too soon to consider Stokes as a member of the playing XI. The all-rounder was out of the squad for the past several weeks due to an injured finger.

PCB expresses satisfaction over ECB's protocols in place for Pakistan team's safety

Responding to the development, the PCB expressed satisfaction over the "assurances and guarantees" given by the ECB over existing protocols in place for the Pakistan cricket team and support staff's safety.

"Pakistan Cricket Board has been in close contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding concerns about the health and safety of its players since the news of Covid-19 outbreak in the England camp," said the board in a statement.

"The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel," said the PCB.

The cricket board said it "feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure".

The PCB said it has been in touch with the team management, advising them to exercise "extra caution" at the hotel and the match venues.