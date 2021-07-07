When Dilip Kumar visited Madam Noor Jehan for interview in Karachi

Dilip Kumar met Madam Noor Jehan in Karachi only days before she passed away

An era in the Indian cinema come to an end with the sad demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday. The prolific actor breathed his last at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.



Kumar, hailing from the city of Peshawar, had his roots in Pakistan. During his life, he visited the country secretly and expressed love for its people time and again.

According to reports, he even visited Madam Noor Jehan in Karachi for an interview.

As described by renowened hair stylist Nabila, Kumar met the late songstress only days before she passed away.

She revealed she saw him with Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan when she had gone to the hospital to give the star her final cut.

"I remember the day when I was asked to do a haircut for Madam Noor Jehan in her VIP room at Agha Khan Hospital," Nabila shared while uploading a photo of the two legends, clicked by famous photographer, Tapu Javeri.

"Dilip Kumar was visiting from India so she obviously wanted to look her best. Although we interacted briefly, our connection was deep. That was her last haircut. A true diva in a league of her own," Nabila added.