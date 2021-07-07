Salman Khan mourns Dilip Kumar’s death

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mourned the death of Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday at the age of 98.



The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took to Twitter to pay his last respect to Dilip Kumar.

Salman shared a priceless throwback photo with Kumar and called him the best actor Indian cinema has ever seen.

He tweeted “Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab.”

Khan also shared the same photo on Instagram.

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday at the age of 98. The sad news was shared on the actor’s official Twitter handle by his family friend Faisal Farooqui.