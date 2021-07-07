 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Jodie Foster, who first came to Cannes as a 13-year-old when she starred in “Taxi Driver”, arrived to received a lifetime achievement award as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase.

The world’s biggest film festival is marking its return after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in slightly more subdued form, with fewer attendees and parties over the 12-day whirlwind of film premieres.

Stars were out in force on the French Riviera for the opening ceremony, in a show of support for an industry hammered by the pandemic after theatres closed for months.

Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes’ comeback

Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver - who stars alongside Cotillard in musical “Annette”, the opening film - were among celebrities who travelled to France for the event, along with Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar and British actress Helen Mirren.

