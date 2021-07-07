 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here
When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here

Evergreen couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu joined social networking app Facebook in 2017 on request from fans.

Their very first interaction with followers was an adorable video featuring the couple's team time.

In the video, both Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were spotted sitting on their couch with biscuits in their hand and a cup of tea before them.

Saira also teased her husband and asked for a bite from his biscuit.

"Irritating pain in lower back. A refreshing cup of tea is always welcome," he captioned alongside the post.

The actor later shared the news with his fans on Twitter and iterated that he will only use his Facebook account for interactions.

"Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya (I've started a Facebook account from today as per your wish). Based on popular demand, I've setup a Facebook account today."


More From Showbiz:

Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Photos: Karan Johar heads to late actor Dilip Kumar’s home

Photos: Karan Johar heads to late actor Dilip Kumar’s home
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai home

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai home
In photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, others pay condolences after Dilip Kumar's demise

In photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, others pay condolences after Dilip Kumar's demise
Watch: Dilip Kumar honoured with flag draping ceremony in state funeral

Watch: Dilip Kumar honoured with flag draping ceremony in state funeral

From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas: 6 films that made Dilip Kumar's career

From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas: 6 films that made Dilip Kumar's career
Sadia Ghaffar welcomes first child with husband Hassan Hayat

Sadia Ghaffar welcomes first child with husband Hassan Hayat
In Pictures: Revisiting the timeless love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

In Pictures: Revisiting the timeless love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu
Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'
Dejected Saira Banu takes husband Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home

Dejected Saira Banu takes husband Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home
Dilip Kumar dies: Actor's staggering net worth revealed

Dilip Kumar dies: Actor's staggering net worth revealed

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar: In photos

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar: In photos

Latest

view all