When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here

Evergreen couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu joined social networking app Facebook in 2017 on request from fans.

Their very first interaction with followers was an adorable video featuring the couple's team time.

In the video, both Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were spotted sitting on their couch with biscuits in their hand and a cup of tea before them.

Saira also teased her husband and asked for a bite from his biscuit.

"Irritating pain in lower back. A refreshing cup of tea is always welcome," he captioned alongside the post.

The actor later shared the news with his fans on Twitter and iterated that he will only use his Facebook account for interactions.

"Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya (I've started a Facebook account from today as per your wish). Based on popular demand, I've setup a Facebook account today."



