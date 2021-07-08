 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Prince William and Harry bring back Diana to the royal palace with honour and dignity

Prince William and Prince Harry have paid a special tribute to their late mom Diana as they put the Princess of Wales right at the heart of the Royal Family.

 The two princes dedicated a statue to their mother at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Royal experts had their eyes closely trained on the two brothers last Thursday, seeking signs alternately of tension or tenderness as they unveiled a statue they commissioned four years ago to honor their late mother.

William and Harry have always found their way back together in service of keeping their mother's legacy alive in the years since her death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

To bring back the dignity of the princess, they have placed their mother right at the heart of the royal family," claimed historian Robert Lacey.

 According to the author, it's "something the Queen and Prince Charles certainly wouldn't have done," but William and Harry "have done it together."

