Bollywood
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Alia Bhatt signs with US talent agency for Hollywood debut

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has reportedly signed up with a Hollywood talent agency as she is gearing up for international career.

Indian media, quoting the Deadline, reported that the Gully Boy actress has signed a contract with William Morris Agency (WME) in a bid to eye acting opportunities in the Hollywood, following the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra.

The 28-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with the Student of the Year in 2012. She has also featured in Highway, Gully Boy and Raazi.

Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be released later this year.

She has also launched her own production company and currently producing her first film Darlings with king Shah Rukh Khan.



