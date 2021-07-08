 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Web Desk

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House
Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House

Former First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, has recently been tapped in New York.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old was spotted walking to the Trump Tower in Manhattan, making her first public appearance after exiting the White House.

"While Palm Beach is their main residence, the Trumps go back and forth from New York to New Jersey during the summer season,"a source close to Donald Trump tells PEOPLE.

For her day out, Melania was captured in a brown jacket with white pants. The former FLOTUS paired her look with a white hand bag and black sunglasses.

Take a look:

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House


