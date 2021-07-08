 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo
Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo

Tristan Thompson is flirting with ex Khloe Kardashian on her latest photo.

The 36-year-old Kardashian sister took to her Instagram handle this Tuesday and shared in a sultry blue body-con dress.

"Day dreaming of being here," she captioned alongside her dreamy photo by the beach.

Amongst friends and fans who dropped endearing comments for the diva, ex Tristan, father of their three-year-old child True also made his contribution.

Simply adding three heart-faced emoticons, the football player expressed his love for Khloe.

Take a look:

Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’

Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’
Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Matthew Perry cherishes happy days in new snap: See Photo

Matthew Perry cherishes happy days in new snap: See Photo

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House
Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True

Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True
Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'

Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'
Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles

Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles
Prince Harry, William 'turn a new leaf' over shared love for Princess Diana

Prince Harry, William 'turn a new leaf' over shared love for Princess Diana
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'in better place' after baby Lili's birth

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'in better place' after baby Lili's birth
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘committed to spending the rest of their lives together’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘committed to spending the rest of their lives together’

Lifetime releases new teaser on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s film

Lifetime releases new teaser on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s film
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'

Latest

view all