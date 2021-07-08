 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera's son 'misses his mom dearly': Source

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Naya Rivera's son 'misses his mom dearly': Source

Sources reveal that Naya Rivera’s son Josey is reportedly “missing his mom” and constantly “recalls their life together.”

The news has been brought forward by Naya’s mother Yolanda and during her interview on Good Morning America she admitted that she chooses to have “honest” conservations with the 5 & ½ year old regarding his mother.

Yolanda told TV show hosts “It's almost like we're feeding off each other and lifting each other up. Josey has lifted me up so many times."

"He's comforting that way, and we do the same for him” but he deeply “misses his mom” even one year later and “recalls their life together” almost on a daily basis.

