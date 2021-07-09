Islamabad couple give statement to police in Usman Mirza assault case

Usman Mirza, the person who is the main accused in the assault case. — Twitter

Couple record statement under supervision of SSP Investigations.

The couple have tied the knot, say police.

All four suspects involved arrested.

The man and woman who were tortured and harassed by a group of men in Islamabad this week gave a statement to the police under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigations) on Thursday.

According to the SSP, the two have tied the knot.

"All four suspects involved in the matter have been arrested," the police added.



The development comes after earlier in the day Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and made a phone call to IG Police Islamabad to seek details from him.

"The police should use all their energies to bring all the accused to justice and share the report with the PM Office," he added.

Referring to the suspects, PM Khan said such people "don't deserve concessions".

The main accused, Usman Mirza, and his two accomplices Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan were arrested by police after a video of the couple being assaulted, sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing among the top trends on Twitter.

The fourth accused named in the FIR was arrested today, according to an update by the Islamabad police on its Twitter handle.

According to the police, more videos have also been found from the mobile phones of the arrested men. They were produced in court and a physical remand was obtained.

A case against the men has been registered at the Golra police station under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Dawn reported.

Islamabad Inspector-General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said all culprits involved in the incident would be brought to the book.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men. Old videos showing the accused's weapons also came to light later.

Mirza threatened the young man and woman when some people tried to stop him. He is a property dealer.

Islamabad SSP Operations Mustafa Tanveer told Geo News that a special team has been constituted for the case, comprising senior police officials.