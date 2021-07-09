Babar Azam hopes comeback in second ODI vs England

Pakistan captain and the top-ranked ODI batsman Babar Azam hoped that his side would make a comeback in the second ODI against the hosts England in Lord's.

The hosts led by stand-in skipper Ben Stokes with five debutants thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in their one-day international the series opener at Cardiff.

"To be honest we were a bit loose with the bat, and that's why we didn't get a big total," said Babar Azam after the match.

"I don't think we misread the conditions, but credit to their bowlers. The momentum they got, and the fact we couldn't get a big partnership, is why we didn't get a big total."

The Pakistan tour features three ODI matches and three Twenty20 (T20) matches.

Two days before the ODI opener, most of the England team was put under quarantine and a makeshift squad was set up. When Babar was asked if his side thought of calling off the trip, he said: “No, we didn’t think about it, it didn’t come into our minds at any time."

“The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and ECB have assured us that they will take care of the safety and health of all the squad members. Of course it was disappointing news. We must understand that these are unprecedented times of Covid-19. We are focusing on cricket and the first game.”

Speaking to media in Cardiff where Pakistan were yet to take on the hosts playing with nine players uncapped at the ODI level, Babar said his side is not underestimating the revised squad of the hosts.

“We can’t take any player playing for England lightly,” said Azam.

“They may be new players but they are playing for England. I know a few of them having played in the T20 Blast and those we don’t know we have researched their performances.”

The teams will now move to the Lord's for the second ODI faceoff on Saturday. -Agencies