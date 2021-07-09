 
Friday Jul 09 2021
Friday Jul 09, 2021

Kamala Harris model daughter Ella Emhoff makes Paris Fashion Week debut

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff turned heads as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut for Balenciaga.

Ella stunned everyone as she hit the runway Wednesday for Balenciaga couture's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show.

The 22-year-old is an American model, artist, and fashion designer. As the daughter of US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, she is a member of the Second Family of the United States.

Ella's got that stern, deadpan model look down pat, and wore it well with an oversized black suit and shawl.

The charming model won hearts with her fashion at the Inauguration, and it was there where she reportedly attracted honchos at IMG Models.

Shortly after her debut on Inauguration Day, Ella signed with IMG Models and made her fashion runway debut in February for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week -- and then landed her first cover for a European fashion magazine.

