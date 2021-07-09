 
Bollywood
Friday Jul 09 2021
Kareena Kapoor unveils her first book

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has unveiled her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', saying ‘In many ways, this book is like my third child.”

The Good Newwz actress unveiled her first book, a comprehensive guide to pregnancy, on social media on Friday.

Sharing the book, she wrote in the caption “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today.”

Kareena continued “I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you.”

Kareena, who welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan in February this year, had announced to pen a book on the fourth birthday of son Taimur Ali Khan.

