Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Friday Jul 09, 2021
Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar left millions of fans gushing after she shared a stunning photo of the husband with daughter Alara.
Neslisah took to Instagram and posted the lovely photo of Engin and daughter Alara on Friday.
She also shared a sweet note on father-daughter love.
Neslisah wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Lots of father's love. my dears #alara” followed by a heart emoticon.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Engin essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.