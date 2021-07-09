Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar left millions of fans gushing after she shared a stunning photo of the husband with daughter Alara.

Neslisah took to Instagram and posted the lovely photo of Engin and daughter Alara on Friday.

She also shared a sweet note on father-daughter love.

Neslisah wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Lots of father's love. my dears #alara” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Engin essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.