Friday Jul 09 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

By
Friday Jul 09, 2021

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar left millions of fans gushing after she shared a stunning photo of the husband with daughter Alara.

Neslisah took to Instagram and posted the lovely photo of Engin and daughter Alara on Friday.

She also shared a sweet note on father-daughter love.

Neslisah wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Lots of father's love. my dears #alara” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

