Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players

Logos of the teams in Lanka Premier League. Photo: Twitter/LPL

Cricket's governing body in Sri Lanka announced on Friday that it has postponed the Lanka Premier League's 2021 edition until November due to the unavailability of players.

"The Lanka Premier League 2021, which was expected to commence on July 29, 2021, has been rescheduled to be held from November 19 to December 12, 2021," said a statement issued by Sri Lanka cricket.

The statement said that the league's governing council rescheduled the tournament so that "more players from leading cricket-playing nations" can take part in the league.

"The Council made this decision after assessing that at least one similar premier league and several international tours will be played among the cricketing nations during August 2021, during the period, which the LPL second edition was expected to be played," said the statement.



Sri Lanka Cricket had announced the start of the league last year and even at that time, it had said that the tournament will be played in August and September.

However, the league could not be played on the scheduled date and then Sri Lanka Cricket held the first edition of the tournament from November 26 till December 16 in Hambantota.

The tournament has five teams named after various cities in Sri Lanka. The teams are Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viiking, Jaffna Stallions, Galle Gladiators, and Kandy Tuskers.

