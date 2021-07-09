 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Logos of the teams in Lanka Premier League. Photo: Twitter/LPL
Logos of the teams in Lanka Premier League. Photo: Twitter/LPL

Cricket's governing body in Sri Lanka announced on Friday that it has postponed the Lanka Premier League's 2021 edition until November due to the unavailability of players.

"The Lanka Premier League 2021, which was expected to commence on July 29, 2021, has been rescheduled to be held from November 19 to December 12, 2021," said a statement issued by Sri Lanka cricket. 

The statement said that the league's governing council rescheduled the tournament so that "more players from leading cricket-playing nations" can take part in the league.

Related items

"The Council made this decision after assessing that at least one similar premier league and several international tours will be played among the cricketing nations during August 2021, during the period, which the LPL second edition was expected to be played," said the statement.

Sri Lanka Cricket had announced the start of the league last year and even at that time, it had said that the tournament will be played in August and September.

However, the league could not be played on the scheduled date and then Sri Lanka Cricket held the first edition of the tournament from November 26 till December 16 in Hambantota. 

The tournament has five teams named after various cities in Sri Lanka. The teams are Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viiking, Jaffna Stallions, Galle Gladiators, and Kandy Tuskers.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan calls Pakistan’s performance in first ODI ‘pathetic’

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan calls Pakistan’s performance in first ODI ‘pathetic’
Sri Lanka coach Grant Flower goes into isolaton after testing positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka coach Grant Flower goes into isolaton after testing positive for COVID-19
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam tells teammates 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' after humiliating loss

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam tells teammates 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' after humiliating loss
Euro 2020 final: Thousands of tickets being illegally sold in 'black'

Euro 2020 final: Thousands of tickets being illegally sold in 'black'
Babar Azam hopes for comeback in second ODI against England

Babar Azam hopes for comeback in second ODI against England
Shahid Afridi 'really impressed' by Shahnawaz Dahani's younger brother in nets

Shahid Afridi 'really impressed' by Shahnawaz Dahani's younger brother in nets
Pak vs Eng: England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

Pak vs Eng: England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

Watch: Pakistan cricket team hit the nets before England ODI clash

Watch: Pakistan cricket team hit the nets before England ODI clash
Pak vs Eng: Green shirts take on second-choice English squad in first ODI today

Pak vs Eng: Green shirts take on second-choice English squad in first ODI today
Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail ruled out of ODIs due to hamstring injury

Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail ruled out of ODIs due to hamstring injury
Babar Azam continues to rule ODI rankings, Kohli stays at number 2

Babar Azam continues to rule ODI rankings, Kohli stays at number 2
England sense destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

England sense destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

Latest

view all