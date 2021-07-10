 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles cosies up to girlfriend Olivia Wilde while enjoying romantic getaway to Italy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Harry Styles cosies up to girlfriend Olivia Wilde while enjoying romantic getaway to Italy

Harry Styles stunned fans as he showed off off his toned physique while enjoying yacht trip with girlfriend Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway to Italy.

Olivia, 37, and Harry, 27, don't seem to keep their hands off each other as they've soaked up the summer sun amid romance on the yacht.

The celebrity duo looked more loved up than ever as they cosied up in the sea while enjoying the trip on Friday.

Harry showcased his toned tattooed physique as he dried himself off with a towel after taking a dip in the sea with his girlfriend by Giglio Island.

Harry Styles cosies up to girlfriend Olivia Wilde while enjoying romantic getaway to Italy

On the other hand, Olivia showed off her incredible figure as she soaked up the rays on the vessel.

Harry Styles was lavishing Olivia with attention as she looked effortlessly gorgeous aboard the yacht. At one point, the One Direction star joyfully launched himself into the ocean without hesitation and held his nose as he went.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeth's 'monumental platinum jubilee'

Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeth's 'monumental platinum jubilee'
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow takes inspiration from #MeToo drive

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow takes inspiration from #MeToo drive
'Stillwater;: Matt Damon unveils new film at Cannes

'Stillwater;: Matt Damon unveils new film at Cannes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘still cashing in on Firm after dubbing it ‘rotten’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘still cashing in on Firm after dubbing it ‘rotten’
Prince William gears up for ‘action against Harry’ after Queen’s peace talks fail

Prince William gears up for ‘action against Harry’ after Queen’s peace talks fail
Britney Spears ‘elated’ after speaking out on conservatorship

Britney Spears ‘elated’ after speaking out on conservatorship
BTS releases first ever ARMY Playlist of solo releases

BTS releases first ever ARMY Playlist of solo releases
Jamie Spears worried over damaging rhetoric forming against conservatorships

Jamie Spears worried over damaging rhetoric forming against conservatorships
Prince Andrew’s scandals leave Queen Elizabeth ‘utterly vulnerable’

Prince Andrew’s scandals leave Queen Elizabeth ‘utterly vulnerable’
Heidi Klum shares modeling advice for daughter Leni

Heidi Klum shares modeling advice for daughter Leni
Megan Fox touches on ‘emotionally draining’ role in ‘Till Death’

Megan Fox touches on ‘emotionally draining’ role in ‘Till Death’
Mariah Carey’s brothers bashes memoir: ‘She has poor taste’

Mariah Carey’s brothers bashes memoir: ‘She has poor taste’

Latest

view all