entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton may shift to 775-room Buckingham Palace before Charles

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to shun royal tradition, with plans to relocate to Buckingham Palace sooner than expected.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may move into the 775-room residence ahead of Prince Charles' ascent to the British throne, disrupting a royal tradition that harks back to Queen Victoria's reign, claimed royal commentator Christine-Marie Liawg Dixon.

Dixon added: "William and Kate definitely don't live in a tiny shack in England,, in fact, after they got married, the royal couple moved into an apartment at Kensington Palace."

Kate and William were first reported to be moving into the prestigious residence with their three kids in last year, because it was vacant due to the pandemic.

At the time, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were staying in Clarence House while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were isolating at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate split their time between Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk – and the latter was given to them as a wedding gift from the Queen.

Dixon continued, noting "once Prince William becomes king, their residence will change," adding "their upgrade will be a lot bigger, and a whole lot more prestigious."

Kate Middleton and Prince William's expected move will be a step against the Monarchy's tradition, according to the royal commentator.

