Saturday Jul 10 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend Wimbledon women’s final

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend Wimbledon women’s final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has been self-isolating at home after coming in contact with someone, who was tested positive for coronavirus, will attend the finals this weekend after completing a period of self-isolation.

Prince William will join the Duchess for the women’s final on Saturday.

Kate Middleton will also attend men’s final on Sunday, however, she will not be accompanied by the Duke as he will head to Wembley for the football Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday, while in women´s final world number one Ashleigh Barty will take on eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

