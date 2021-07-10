Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom on her photo

Khloe Kardashian has both of her exes, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, claiming over the diva.

On Friday, the 37-year-old Good American founder took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.

Within hours of the update, Khloe's exes dropped thirsty comments on the star's photo.

While ex-husband Lamar Odom complimented the KUWTK star calling her "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis, on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis on the photo.

However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it was necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

Both Tristan and Khloe called it quits earlier this month but the NBC player does not refrain from leaving flirtatious comments on her photos.

