Saturday Jul 10 2021
Hilaria Baldwin touches on the ‘fluidity’ of her heritage

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Model Hilaria Baldwin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘fluidity’ of her heritage.

She wore her heart on her sleeve on Instagram and captioned the post by saying, “I had a very special experience-I spent time with my family for the first time in nearly 2 years, due to Covid.”

“We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid. We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong.

“When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts.”

