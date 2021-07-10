 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’
Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’

Britney Spears’ lawyer has finally hit back against her father for claims made in the conservatorship case.

The claim has been brought forward by court documents obtained by People magazine.


The claim was made public by Spears’ conservator Jodi Montgomery.

In his statement to the court the lawyer condemned the singer’s father for shifting blame onto him regarding the treatment Spears suffered during her time in the conservatorship.

He claimed, “It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years.”

He also stated the Jamie used up “more than $2 million of his daughter's money” to defend himself in the case to maintain conservator of her estate.

Before concluding his statement Spears’ lawyer also went as far as to say that it was impossible for Jamie to be unaware of the treatment his daughter was receiving because “No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears.”

“Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure
Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi adorably interrupts interview

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi adorably interrupts interview
Chance the Rapper releases trailer for ‘Magnificent Coloring World’

Chance the Rapper releases trailer for ‘Magnificent Coloring World’
Zendaya addresses time on ‘Spider-Man’ franchise

Zendaya addresses time on ‘Spider-Man’ franchise
Billie Eilish addresses origins of ‘Happier Than Ever’ track

Billie Eilish addresses origins of ‘Happier Than Ever’ track
BTS releases men's Fall-Winter 2021 show from fashion house collaboration

BTS releases men's Fall-Winter 2021 show from fashion house collaboration
BTS unveil ‘Permission to Dance’ live performance for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

BTS unveil ‘Permission to Dance’ live performance for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’
Kylie Jenner, Stormi adorably singe Beatles Classic cover

Kylie Jenner, Stormi adorably singe Beatles Classic cover
Hilaria Baldwin recalls daughter Carmen’s first ever visit with newborn sister

Hilaria Baldwin recalls daughter Carmen’s first ever visit with newborn sister

Latest

view all