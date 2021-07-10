Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are about to hit 13 million followers on Instagram, launched their official YouTube channel two months ago.

The first video of the royal couple on their "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" channel has earned 4.4 million views on YouTube.

The Duke and Duchess have uploaded 11 videos so far and amassed 605k subscribers.

Going by their progress on the platform, it appears that the royal couple will have to do more to lure millions of royal fans to subscribe their YouTube channel.

