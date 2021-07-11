 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Addison Rae catches heat after getting UFC reporter gig

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Social media star Addison Rae has caught flak from MMA fans and journalists after she landed a gig as a red carpet correspondent for the UFC.

Taking to Twitter, the Tik Tok star posted two photos of herself posing with a UFC background and mic in hand.

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she captioned post.

Accosting to Distractify, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star studied sports broadcasting at Louisiana State University.

Following the news, many were quick to bash the 20-year-old for landing a job which many qualified reporters deserved.

"Stealing jobs from those more deserving, very classy," wrote one follower.

A second tweeted, "I can’t tell you how many talented and hardworking journalists I’ve watched not get opportunities because they don’t have 'the camera looks' it’s unbelievable."

Another outraged tweeter wrote, "the AUDACITY.. do you know how many people who are more trained and qualified who have been studying this and putting their WHOLE life savings into college that you took this away from. i have a friend who studied for SIX YEARS only to have thus shoved in her face. disgusting."

More From Entertainment:

British charity awards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for having two children

British charity awards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for having two children
The eight-year marathon to bring Anne Frank to the big screen

The eight-year marathon to bring Anne Frank to the big screen
Paul Verhoeven dismisses criticism of Benedetta at Cannes film festival

Paul Verhoeven dismisses criticism of Benedetta at Cannes film festival
Lea Seydoux, who stars in three films in for top Cannes prize, may miss film festival

Lea Seydoux, who stars in three films in for top Cannes prize, may miss film festival
Cannes falls for ´The Worst Person in the World´

Cannes falls for ´The Worst Person in the World´
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure
Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi adorably interrupts interview

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi adorably interrupts interview
Chance the Rapper releases trailer for ‘Magnificent Coloring World’

Chance the Rapper releases trailer for ‘Magnificent Coloring World’

Latest

view all