Sunday Jul 11 2021
Billie Eilish gushes over ‘crazy’ writing process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the crazy writing process she underwent when attempting to create her Happier Than Ever album.

The singer got candid about her desire to simulate ‘unexpectedness and discomfort’ during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and was even quoted saying, "I really wanted it to be unexpected, almost.”

“Honestly, it's so funny, because I write with structure in my head about verses and pre-choruses, and then chorus, and then verse, pre-chorus, chorus, bridge, chorus, end.”

