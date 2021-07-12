 
Khloe Kardashian keeping doors of return open to Tristan Thompson despite split

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Khloe Kardashian hinting that she might as Tristan Thompson back despite his cheating scandals 

Khloe Kardashian is choosing to stay loyal to former beau Tristan Thompson, despite his many cheating scandals.

The KUWTK star is not only keeping in touch with the NBA player, but also hinting that she might as well take him back.

An insider told PEOPLE that the Good American founder still remains "very loyal" to Thompson. "For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," they said.

"She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan," said the source.

"She doesn't like when people criticize him," they continued. "He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quits after he was alleged of cheating on her with two girls at a party he attended.

