Meghan and Harry at crossroads amid 'tough choice' over Lilibet's christening

Meghan and Harry have earlier revealed they want to keep their daughter away from the media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in stuck in a limbo over their daughter Lilibet Diana's christening.



Harry, who was listed as 'His Royal Highness Duke of Sussex' on his daughter's birth certificate, has raised many eyebrows over his role in public life while maintaining with Meghan that they want to keep their daughter away from the media.

Royal expert Daniela Elser noted the row over Meghan and Harry refusing to name Archie's godparents after he was christened while they were still senior and full-time royals.

She wrote, "In hindsight, the handling of Archie’s christening was a turning point for the couple and you can draw a straight line from that furore to ‘Megxit’.”

Talking about Lilibet's christening, Elser continued, "However, if the Sussexes decided to hold the ceremony in California, thus precluding the Queen who no longer travels internationally from attending, it would be seen as nothing less than a clear rejection of the royal family.

"There is also a third option here: They decide to skip a baptism entirely. But again, this too would be read as deeply disrespectful to Her Majesty given she is, after all, the head of the Church of England," she added.