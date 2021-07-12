 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

David Harbour details how ‘Stranger Things 4’ will reveal Hopper’s ‘dark backstory’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

David Harbour spoke about the fourth season of Stranger Things, terming it ‘epic’
David Harbour spoke about the fourth season of 'Stranger Things', terming it ‘epic’ 

American actor David Harbour is opening up about the forthcoming new season of Stranger Things and how his character ends up in a “dark” place.

Speaking to USA Today, the Black Widow star spoke about the fourth season, terming it ‘epic’ and how ‘enjoyable’ it will be for the fans.

“I love it. This season is so enjoyable, it’s epic in a scope that we’ve never had. Enjoyable is a strange word: "It wasn’t easy. It was a lot of cold nights, we’re out on locations in crazy snowy environments sometimes and in actual prisons (in Lithuania),” he says.

“And also even where Hopper is in his life, he’s in a dark, fragile, vulnerable place, to the point where he has a shaved head and he’s like a baby almost,” he went on to say.

“He’s discovering himself and what he is, and we also are going to see a lot of dark backstory from Hopper that we’ve only hinted at. It’s not ‘happy’ enjoyable, but enjoyable in terms of eating a hearty meal,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya opens up about her bond with her ‘Spider-Man’ costars, including Tom Holland

Zendaya opens up about her bond with her ‘Spider-Man’ costars, including Tom Holland
Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner

Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner
Meghan and Harry at crossroads amid 'tough choice' over Lilibet's christening

Meghan and Harry at crossroads amid 'tough choice' over Lilibet's christening

Khloe Kardashian keeping doors of return open to Tristan Thompson despite split

Khloe Kardashian keeping doors of return open to Tristan Thompson despite split
Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

'Call My Agent' stars counting down days to kick start work on feature film

'Call My Agent' stars counting down days to kick start work on feature film
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA while filming together in NYC

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA while filming together in NYC
'James Bond' actress Seydoux tests positive for COVID-19 before Cannes appearance

'James Bond' actress Seydoux tests positive for COVID-19 before Cannes appearance

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest
Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final
Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release

Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release
Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Latest

view all