Anthony Mackie comes to the defense of Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson

Anthony Mackie defended Osaka, who was named the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports at the 2021 ESPYs

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie has stepped ahead to defend American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson and Japanese tennis champ Naomi Osaka.

While making his 2021 ESPY Awards opening speech, the Avengers: Endgame actor defended the 21-year-old track and field sprinter after her suspension from the Olympics, as well as the 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion who is currently staging a media blackout.

“The greatest celebration of sports is back! We up here on a rooftop in New York City. Man, we're so high they wouldn't let us compete in the Olympics,” joked Mackie as the camera panned towards a grinning Richardson.

"USA Track & Field: How you mess it up, dog? How do you justify banning Sha'Carri Richardson for smoking weed? Weed is a de-hancing drug — it doesn't make you do anything but want to watch another episode of 'Bob's Burgers.' You never saw Snoop Dogg run anywhere! I don't know how you justify not letting her run,” he went on to protest for her.

The Olympian, hailed as the fastest woman in America, tested positive for psychoactive component in cannabis, THC, at the US Olympic Team Trials. She was subsequently suspended from competing at the Tokyo Olympics, happening later this month.

The Captain America star then defended Osaka, who was named the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports at the 2021 ESPYs.

"I don't know how you punish Naomi Osaka for prioritizing her mental health,” said the actor.

"That's crazy. I'm no tennis exec, I don't know, but if my sport had one of the most popular and marketable athletes on the planet, you know what I would do? I would probably make sure she felt comfortable and respected. But hey, what do I know, right? I'm just Captain America,” he added.

The US and Australian Open champ was fined for $15,000 after she refused to attend a press conference at the French Open, because “people have no regard for athletes’ mental health.”