Dwayne Johnson shows sneak peek of ‘Black Adam’ set

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and showed off “absolute massive scale” of “the enormous and appropriate destruction” his Black Adam character caused on set.

The actor showed it all off on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the aftermath as well as a caption that read “BLACK ADAM This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie.”



“You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)”

“And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing.”

