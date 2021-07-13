 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry handed ‘make or break’ choice for royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been handed a choice that could either ‘improve or further damage’ relationships within the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Daniela Elser and in her piece for News.com.au she wrote, "If the Sussexes were to decide they wanted the christening of Lili to happen back in the UK, perhaps even in September when it has been rumoured that both Harry and Meghan will return to London, then it would be construed as an olive branch after years of intra-family squabbling and rancour."

“However if the Sussexes decided to hold the ceremony in California, thus precluding the Queen who no longer travels internationally from attending, it would be seen as nothing less than a clear rejection of the royal family.”

“There is also a third option here: They decide to skip a baptism entirely. But again, this too would be read as deeply disrespectful to Her Majesty given she is, after all, the head of the Church of England.”

