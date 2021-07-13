 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd grace a music event amid romance rumours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd grace a music event amid romance rumours

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuelled romance rumours as they appeared together at a music concert in Los Angeles this weekend.

Jolie and The Weeknd were pictured, separately, at a private concert for just a couple of weeks after they were caught on camera while enjoying a dinner date.

In photos, obtained by Instagram gossip outlet Deuxmoi, the rapper can be seen chatting with a group of friends at the show and Jolie is spotted sitting with her kids Zahara and Shiloh, according to  Page Six.

The Maleficent actress and Blinding Lights hitmaker were seen at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd grace a music event amid romance rumours

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, will enthrall fans in the new HBO series The Idol, which he co-created with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It tells the story of a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner - who also happens to be a cult leader.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner makes big revelations about her little charm Stormi

Kylie Jenner makes big revelations about her little charm Stormi
Scarlett Johansson receives kudos from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo for Black Widow success

Scarlett Johansson receives kudos from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo for Black Widow success
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry handed ‘make or break’ choice for royal rift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry handed ‘make or break’ choice for royal rift
Kate Middleton dress display branded ‘horrid’ by Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton dress display branded ‘horrid’ by Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling with ‘delicate balancing act’ over Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling with ‘delicate balancing act’ over Archie
Meghan Markle’s ex-husband ‘felt attached beneath her shoe’: report

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband ‘felt attached beneath her shoe’: report
Heidi Klum recalls horrid moment she got dubbed ‘too curvy’ for modeling

Heidi Klum recalls horrid moment she got dubbed ‘too curvy’ for modeling
Prince George deems Kate Middleton's football skills as 'rubbish'

Prince George deems Kate Middleton's football skills as 'rubbish'
Prince William fires warning shot to Meghan, Harry: 'Don't want any drama'

Prince William fires warning shot to Meghan, Harry: 'Don't want any drama'
Scarlett Johansson talks ‘Black Widow’s ‘self-forgiving’ storyline

Scarlett Johansson talks ‘Black Widow’s ‘self-forgiving’ storyline
Jake Owens mourns ‘sudden death of dog Slash in heartfelt tribute

Jake Owens mourns ‘sudden death of dog Slash in heartfelt tribute
Ariana Grande unveils honeymoon photos with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande unveils honeymoon photos with Dalton Gomez

Latest

view all