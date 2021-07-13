Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd grace a music event amid romance rumours

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuelled romance rumours as they appeared together at a music concert in Los Angeles this weekend.

Jolie and The Weeknd were pictured, separately, at a private concert for just a couple of weeks after they were caught on camera while enjoying a dinner date.

In photos, obtained by Instagram gossip outlet Deuxmoi, the rapper can be seen chatting with a group of friends at the show and Jolie is spotted sitting with her kids Zahara and Shiloh, according to Page Six.

The Maleficent actress and Blinding Lights hitmaker were seen at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, will enthrall fans in the new HBO series The Idol, which he co-created with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It tells the story of a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner - who also happens to be a cult leader.