 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan to go into third ODI with an unchanged squad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Pakistan to go into third ODI with an unchanged squad
Pakistan to go into third ODI with an unchanged squad
  • Pakistan to open innings with Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman. 
  • The third ODI will be played at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham today. 
  • Hosts England lead the ODI series 2-0. 

Pakistan will go into the third and final one-day international against England with almost no change, said sources Tuesday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and coach Misbah-ul-Haq are not willing to make any change in the present batting order, according to sources.

Hence, the innings will be opened by Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

Sources said the green shirts may make one change to the playing XI as Muhammed Hasnain may be brought in as replacement for pacer Haris Rauf. 

The all new England squad, buoyed by the two earlier wins against the green shirts, will hit the ground to clean sweep the three-ODI series as Pakistan will be gunning to save face in the third faceoff against the hosts.

Also read: Pak vs Eng: Hassan Ali cites 'different conditons' as reason for poor Pakistan batting

England's entire first-choice squad moved into quarantine well before the series began after several players tested positive for Covid-19 at the camp. The hosts played with all new players who proved quite adequate for Pakistan, especially Saqib Mahmood and Phill Salt.

Fakhar Zaman, who the visitors relied upon, could not impress with his bat in the first two ODIs as he was the sixth man out for 47 at Cardiff, and the fourth man out for 10 at Lord's.

Also read: Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes' inexperienced side clinch victory in ODI series against Men in Green

Earlier in the first ODI in Cardiff, Pakistan was routed by nine wickets with 169 balls remaining. The same dismal batting performance was repeated in the second ODI in Lord's where Pakistan received a 52-run thrashing.

The third day-night ODI will be played today [July 13] at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Pakistan is the sixth-best ODI team in the world, trailing South Africa and India in fifth and fourth places respectively. 

More From Sports:

England's Euro 2020 defeat against Italy triggers racial abuse against black players

England's Euro 2020 defeat against Italy triggers racial abuse against black players
'Karachi ki barishein aur hum': Shahid Afridi shares snaps with daughters

'Karachi ki barishein aur hum': Shahid Afridi shares snaps with daughters

Watch: Avid football fans in Karachi relish Euro Cup final on large screens

Watch: Avid football fans in Karachi relish Euro Cup final on large screens
Pak vs Eng: PCB's fault Pakistan lost against England, says former cricketer Abdul Rauf

Pak vs Eng: PCB's fault Pakistan lost against England, says former cricketer Abdul Rauf
Euro 2020 final: FA condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse against England players

Euro 2020 final: FA condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse against England players

Euro Cup 2020: Italy defeats England on penalties to clinch trophy

Euro Cup 2020: Italy defeats England on penalties to clinch trophy
Ticketless England fans storm Wembley Stadium ahead of Euro 2020 final

Ticketless England fans storm Wembley Stadium ahead of Euro 2020 final
Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major
Pak vs Eng: Green shirts reach Birmingham to play final ODI of series

Pak vs Eng: Green shirts reach Birmingham to play final ODI of series
McGregor future in doubt after freak leg break

McGregor future in doubt after freak leg break
Conor McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier
Watch: Indian cricketer Harleen Deol takes a stunner at the boundary rope

Watch: Indian cricketer Harleen Deol takes a stunner at the boundary rope

Latest

view all