Pak vs Eng: Pakistan to go into third ODI with an unchanged squad

Pakistan to go into third ODI with an unchanged squad

Pakistan to open innings with Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

The third ODI will be played at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham today.

Hosts England lead the ODI series 2-0.

Pakistan will go into the third and final one-day international against England with almost no change, said sources Tuesday.



Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and coach Misbah-ul-Haq are not willing to make any change in the present batting order, according to sources.

Hence, the innings will be opened by Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

Sources said the green shirts may make one change to the playing XI as Muhammed Hasnain may be brought in as replacement for pacer Haris Rauf.

The all new England squad, buoyed by the two earlier wins against the green shirts, will hit the ground to clean sweep the three-ODI series as Pakistan will be gunning to save face in the third faceoff against the hosts.

Also read: Pak vs Eng: Hassan Ali cites 'different conditons' as reason for poor Pakistan batting

England's entire first-choice squad moved into quarantine well before the series began after several players tested positive for Covid-19 at the camp. The hosts played with all new players who proved quite adequate for Pakistan, especially Saqib Mahmood and Phill Salt.

Fakhar Zaman, who the visitors relied upon, could not impress with his bat in the first two ODIs as he was the sixth man out for 47 at Cardiff, and the fourth man out for 10 at Lord's.

Also read: Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes' inexperienced side clinch victory in ODI series against Men in Green

Earlier in the first ODI in Cardiff, Pakistan was routed by nine wickets with 169 balls remaining. The same dismal batting performance was repeated in the second ODI in Lord's where Pakistan received a 52-run thrashing.

The third day-night ODI will be played today [July 13] at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Pakistan is the sixth-best ODI team in the world, trailing South Africa and India in fifth and fourth places respectively.